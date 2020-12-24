WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Three people are behind bars after a deadly shooting on Christmas Eve.
Police say one person has died after being shot in the area of Pine Street during the evening hours.
Three adults were arrested for their role in the fatal shooting.
A list of charges is expected to be divulged at a later time.
Authorities are withholding the victim's identity pending notification of the next of kin.
