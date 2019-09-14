VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Two adults and a teenager were arrested in connection with a stabbing in Vernon on Friday night.
Police said 19-year-old Vernon resident Haley Machholz, 20-year-old Hartford resident Jakwai Soca, and a 15-year-old from Vernon were charged with possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.
Vernon Police Department Lieutenant William Meier said a 17-year-old Vernon teen was stabbed multiple times in his torso, legs, and head on Friday night just after 10 p.m. near the Rails to Trails near the Ryefield Apartment Complex. He was taken to Rockville General Hospital, but then taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center where he remains in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lt. Meier said the teen is a student of Vernon Rockville High School. His identity is being withheld because of his age.
Lt. Meier said officers located Machholz, Soca, and the teen at the Terrace Drive apartment complex in a car that was believed to have been involved.
Officers found a hunting knife, a baseball bat, and a wooden pole that had knife blades taped to both ends in their car.
Lt Meier said the attack was not random and the teen was known to the assailants.
Machholz posted a $100,000 bond and is due in Rockville court on Sept. 24th. Soca is being held on a $100,000 bond and expected to appear in Rockville Court on Sept. 16th. The teen is being detained in juvenile detention.
Police are investigating and working with Vernon School Officials on the case.
Those with information are asked to contact Vernon Police at (860) 872-9126.
