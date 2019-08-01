HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Police have arrested three suspects in a home invasion and pistol whipping that happened on Tuesday.
Officials say officers responded to a report of a home invasion at an apartment on Nelton Way on Tuesday. The victims gave police a detailed description of the suspects and getaway vehicle.
According to police, the victims said the suspects forced their way into the apartment and used a firearm to assault one of the residents as two juveniles watched.
The suspects then rummaged through the apartment and fled in a vehicle that was waiting with a getaway driver, said police. Officers provided medical aid to the assault victim while transmitting suspect and suspect vehicle descriptions to other officers in the area.
Police say officers with the Street Crimes Unit attempted a motor vehicle stop of the suspect vehicle after finding it in the area of Martin Street and Westland Street. The driver then engaged the officers in a pursuit.
The pursuit ended on Vine Street at Keney Terrace where the vehicle lost control and crashed into a pole, said police. Officers then took two occupants into custody and located a firearm inside the vehicle.
Police say a third suspect was found on Barbour Street and later charged.
The three suspects have been identified as Richard McCarthy, 36, Tyshawn Eaddy, 19, and Sean Mattis, 18, all of Hartford. They were each charged with Home Invasion, Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion, Robbery 1st, and Conspiracy Robbery 1st.
Members of the Major Crimes Division, Capital City Command Center, and Crime Scene Division helped with the investigation.
