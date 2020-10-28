MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Recently, the cities of Meriden and Waterbury announced a partnership with the FBI, created in an effort to combat the uptick in violence being seen in those communities.
This week, those efforts are proving to be successful as Meriden police released information on three recent arrests that stemmed from this operation.
They also said two stolen firearms were taken off the street, and three stolen vehicles were recovered so far.
Meriden police arrested Julieka Medina on a warrant, and charged her with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, and unlawful restraint. Also, at the time of her arrest, she was charged with first-degree larceny and interfering with an officer. She was held on bond.
Another arrest was Justin Coombs, who was wanted on two active arrest warrants.
He’s facing a slew of charges stemming from both arrest warrants and his on-site arrest, including reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, engaging police in pursuit, operating under suspension, robbery, larceny, assault, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a hallucinogenic, and more. He was held on bond.
Police also arrested Josuan Munoz and charged him with criminal possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, interfering with an officer, carrying a pistol without a permit, and violation of a protective order. He was held on bond.
