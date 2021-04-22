NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – The New London Animal Control Department helped rescue three baby bunnies on Thursday morning.
The Animal Control Department said they were contacted after the bunnies managed to get themselves down a cement staircase and weren’t able to get back out. It is believed they were at the bottom of the staircase since Wednesday.
The Animal Control Department said the nest was destroyed by a landscaping crew who mowed the area on Wednesday.
The Freedom First Wildlife Rehab was contacted and are in possession of the bunnies.
The Animal Control Department said that the vast majority of bunnies in the nest don’t need human intervention and that the mother’s only feed the babies twice a day. It is highly unusual for the mom to be found anywhere near the nest other than feeding times.
If someone does find a nest with an injured baby, they are asked to contact the Animal Control Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.