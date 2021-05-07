WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A three-car crash has closed part of I-91 south in Wethersfield.
The crash happened just before 5 p.m.
The Dept. of Transportation said the highway is closed between exits 28 and 26.
On the opposite side of the highway, the left lane is closed between exits 25 and 27.
