NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A three car and tractor-trailer crash is snarling traffic on I-91 Southbound in North Haven on Monday afternoon.
North Haven Fire Department said the crash took place on the southbound side between Exits 8 and 9 just before 6:30 p.m.
The Connecticut department of Transportation issued a notification that read the left and right lanes are closed as crews respond.
It is unknown if any injuries are reported.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.