MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – State Police are on the scene of a serious crash in Mansfield Friday afternoon.
Troopers responded to the crash around 2:12 p.m. in the area of Chaffeeville Road and Storrs Road where at least three cars were involved.
Several injuries were reported, however, the extent of the injuries are unknown are this time.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.