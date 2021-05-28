WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police are charging four people in connection to a murder that happened last November.
The home invasion robbery that turned into a homicide happened last November. Police said 22-year-old Eric Richard was shot and killed.
On Friday, Waterbury police extradited 39-year-old Pedro Santana and 37-year-old Iris Perez from Fishkill, NY on outstanding warrants for murder.
They were found in a hotel in Fishkill.
Police have charged them both with murder and first-degree robbery.
They added that both Santana and Perez had other outstanding warrants for non-related charges and are being held on over $2 million bonds each.
Another person being charged in the murder is 18-year-old Julian Lugo-Perez of Waterbury. He’s currently being held on unrelated charges in Pennsylvania and awaiting extradition back to Connecticut. He faces the same charges.
Waterbury police are searching for a fourth suspect in the murder, identified as 35-year-old Carlos Reyes-Pagan (Pagen).
He’s wanted for murder and first-degree robbery.
His last known address is on Southampton Street Boston, Massachusetts, but he’s known to frequent Connecticut.
Pagan is described as a Hispanic male, 5’5, 190 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should contact Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.
