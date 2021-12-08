NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Three people, two of which are teens, were taken into custody in connection with a pursuit with police on Tuesday.
It all unfolded around 5:40 p.m. when police observed a black Dodge Charger that was known to have been stolen.
It was also believed that the Charger was involved in other crimes in town.
When officers tried pulling the car over, it sped off and later crashed into another car in the area of the Salem Bridge and the on ramp to Route 8 South.
The three occupants from the Charger, an 18-year-old Derby man and two 16-year-old boys, got out and fled the area on foot, but were later detained.
A knife and marijuana were seized from one of the boys.
The two boys are known to authorities and are scheduled to appear in juvenile court.
The suspect from Derby, identified as Trevon Vickers, was able to post his $250,000 bond and is slated to appear in court in late December.
Police say the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was evaluated at the scene by paramedics, but declined to be taken to the hospital.
The Charger was later determined to have been stolen from Ansonia.
