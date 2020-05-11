HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State officials confirmed three children have contracted a mysterious inflammatory illness that’s been linked to COVID-19.
The three children are at Yale-New Haven Healthcare.
Reports of the inflammatory illness first came from New York last week and there have been a few reported deaths linked to the illness.
It seems to impact young people anywhere from three-months-old all the way up into their teens. Parents in the country need to be on the lookout for the symptoms.
Those symptoms include abdominal pain, change in skin color, and chest pain. Even though medical experts believe this illness is linked to COVID-19, unlike coronavirus, it doesn’t have to have respiratory issues associated with it.
“It results in a severe inflammation of some of the glands, so it’s something we’re really concerned about. I think right now, it’s a very tiny risk of infection,” Governor Ned Lamont said.
“Our Department of Public Health has been in contact with CDC. They’re also setting up surveillance for any practitioners who think they may have a patient with similar cases, but right now, as the governor said, the details of this particular condition are still very much unclear,” said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer.
The illness has already been discovered in six other states, but initial findings have not found it in Asia, so this is something local doctors will be researching.
“Unfortunately, this disease carries features of toxic shock syndrome and elements of Kawasaki Disease and strikes school-aged children. While these cases are exceptionally rare, given our proximity to New York where there have been a significant number reported, we have been watching their experience closely,” said Clifford Bogue, physician-in-chief of YNHCH. “We are working diligently with local and state health officials to address this issue and strongly recommend that children who may be suffering from symptoms seek early referrals to pediatric infectious disease specialists, rheumatologists or cardiologists.”
