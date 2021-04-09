PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Over fifty Plainfield students are in quarantine after three positive COVID cases were reported earlier this week.
According to Plainfield Superintendent Kenneth DiPietro, two Plainfield High students have tested positive for the virus.
A total of fifty-eight students were told to quarantine as a result of the positive tests, citing that both students move around the building to get to their classes.
Since one or both students played a sport at the high school, the respective sport(s) will also be impacted as well.
Three students within the Plainfield school system reported earlier this week that one of their parents and siblings tested positive for COVID-19.
Only one of the three, a student at Plainfield Memorial, had been diagnosed with the virus.
Superintendent DiPietro said that that student's class will "remain out for the quarantine period", but the building will remain open.
Those that were in that specific student's cohort that were deemed close contacts were told to quarantine.
The other two students, who attend Plainfield Central Middle School, tested negative for the coronavirus, but remain in quarantine due to the family's current symptoms.
Those students at Plainfield Central that had been told to stay home and get tested for the virus are expected to return to school on Monday.
