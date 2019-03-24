OXFORD, CT (WFSB) – An overnight house fire trapped three people inside on O’Neill Rd. in Oxford on Saturday night, according to the Oxford Fire Department.
Fire investigators spent most of the day Sunday trying to figure out what caused the fire.
The Oxford fire chief said over a dozen 911 calls came in, and officials say the house was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived around 11:20 p.m. The department had to call in mutual aid for tankers full of water. There are no fire hydrants on O’Neill Rd.
Fire officials say the home is a total loss.
Neighbors Jen and Matt Babb said they heard a booming noise that night.
Ronnie Crisp of Southbury was at a relative’s home when he witnessed the devastation from across the street.
“I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” Crisp said. “It was just flame after flame.”
Crews did find out three people were left behind. So far, authorities have not released their names, but Crisp told Channel 3 two brothers and a girlfriend lived there.
Other neighbors told Channel 3 the people who lived there were good, solid people- the type of people who would give you the shirts right off their backs.
The investigation is still ongoing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
