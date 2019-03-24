OXFORD, CT (WFSB) – Three adults died in an overnight fire off O'Neill Road in Oxford, said the Oxford Fire Department.
Officials say the house was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday night.
The fire department says they received about a dozen 911 calls reporting the fire.
Fire officials say the home is a total loss.
Local and state fire marshals along with state police and Oxford resident troopers are investigating the cause of the fire.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
