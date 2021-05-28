WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into what led up to an apparent murder-suicide Friday morning.
It happened around 1:30 at 24 Lownds Drive in Windsor Locks.
A total of three people have died.
Police say they are not releasing the names of the three people, a man and two women, at this time.
A woman was seriously injured during the incident and had to be taken to an area hospital, where she is undergoing surgery.
A teenage adult male was also involved, but was not injured and is not being considered a suspect.
A handgun was recovered from the scene.
Police believe this incident was domestic in nature.
State Police Major Crimes are assisting Windsor Locks Police with this investigation.
