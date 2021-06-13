MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State and local authorities are looking into what sparked a fire over the weekend in Middletown.
It happened around 4:30 Saturday morning at 404 Higby Road.
Crews arrived to find a single-story ranch heavily involved in flames.
The bulk of the fire was quelled by around 6 a.m.
Due to the amount of personal items, additional efforts were needed to put out the fire in both the attic and garage.
A few adults were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Two dogs were rescued from the home and returned to their owners after receiving treatment.
Unfortunately, three other dogs died as a result of the fire.
The house is considered a total loss. The Red Cross is assisting the seven residents that were displaced.
Crews were on scene investigating well until around 4 p.m.
A cause has not been determined yet.
The State Police Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.
