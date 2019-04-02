MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – At least three families are displaced after a 2-alarm fire spread through an apartment complex in Middletown.
The fire started on Tuesday night on Woodbury Ciricle.
Officials said the fire started in the kitchen, possibly because food was unattended.
The majority of the damage occurred in one unit, but spread to two other units.
"I was picking out clothes for track tomorrow," said Nyelize Cruz, a victim.
Cruz's apartment on the third floor caught fire after the fire started on the second floor.
"There was a whole bunch of smoke coming in my face and I was running back and forth because I had to get my sister clothes and I was just lost," said Cruz.
Through the haze and chaos, Cruz, her family, and others in the building all made it out.
Firefighters tore panels off a wall and cut a hole through the roof.
Since the homes are all connected, firefighters were relentless in making sure the flames didn't spread.
"This fire got into the walls very fast and once it got into the wall, it got up through the attic and jumped to the unit to the right of it very quickly," said Chief Michael Howley, South Fire District.
No one was injured in the fire.
The three apartments were so badly damaged, they're unlivable.
"I'm still hurt about where I'm going to sleep tonight," said Cruz.
Howley said kitchen accidents are one of the leading types of fires.
The Red Cross is now assisting the families.
No additional details were provided.
