HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Three families are displaced after a fire started in a vacant building in Hartford and then spread to an apartment building on Tuesday evening.
Firefighters were called to a large, 2-alarm fire in an abandoned building in the area of 92/94 Nelson Street, but crews told Channel 3 the fast moving fire spread to 88/90 Nelson Street.
Crews said three units were destroyed and seven people are displaced.
Channel 3 spoke with Nelson Street resident, Marisol Colon, who said through a translator she is lucky she got out in time.
"I was on the front porch with my friend out of nowhere I saw flames," said Colon. "I just saw the flames the first thing I did was run out."
Deputy Chief Cucuta said all hands worked to defensively extinguish the fire with partial collapse.
Three people were in the apartment building when help arrived and crews safely evacuated them.
"I feel happy that I’m safe," said Colon. "I am upset over everything that happened and how I lost everything but what matters is that I’m alive."
The road was closed between Clark Street and Barbour Street as crews knocked down the fire.
The Red Cross us helping the families as the investigation into what started the fast moving fires continues.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
