HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Three families are displaced following a fire in Hartford on Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were called a fire in a home on Roosevelt Street on Sunday.
The American Red Cross said the organization is providing the families assistance which include five adults and four children.
The cause and the origin of the fire is unknown.
