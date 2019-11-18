WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police have arrested three gang members while serving search warrants on Friday.
During the course of a narcotics investigation, with assistance from the FBI, an arrest warrant was applied for Ezra Alves from Watertown.
Alves is believed to be connected to two separate shootings that took place in Waterbury. One shooting happened on October 6, 2018 and the other occurred on November 18, 2018. During the shooting people were struck and injured by gunfire.
On Friday, the search warrants were served and three people, Ezra Alves, Jaivaun McKnight, and Malik Bayon, who have known affiliations with the “960 Gang” were arrested.
During the execution of the search warrants, police seized 400 bags of heroin, which tested positive for Fentanyl, two handguns, two assault weapons, one high capacity magazine, and 7 rounds of ammunition.
All three suspects were charged with numerous drug and gun charges.
Alves is being held on a $1.25 million bond, McKnight is being held on a $500,000 bond and Bayon is being held on a $750,000 bond.
