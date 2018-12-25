HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Grandmother, mother, and daughter came together on Christmas morning with a mission to serve meals to those in need in Hartford’s north end.
Channel 3 spoke with the three women who said they traded in their Christmas morning for a bigger reason.
“I just always wanted to serve on Christmas day,” said volunteer Beverly Moody.
The volunteers at Faith Congregational Church on Main Street took on the role of feeding hundreds on Tuesday morning.
“It’s actually really special to me,” said volunteer Kalaya Moody. “I like helping out the community. It’s really fun to give back too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.