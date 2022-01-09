WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – The Waterbury Fire Department responded to fire at an apartment complex on Main Street early Sunday morning.
They were responding to reports of heavy smoke in the Eastgate Apartments.
“Companies responded, found a heavy smoke condition on the second floor, stretched lines, extinguished the fire,” says Jason Emery, the Battalion Chief of the Waterbury Fire Department.
First responders evacuated several residents from the building.
“Thankfully, we got another building close by where we were able to move them into due to the weather conditions,” says Emery.
Emery says the freezing temperatures posed a challenge for those fighting the fire.
“Due to the very low temperatures and the flow of water slippage, issues were a concern,” says Emery.
According to the Waterbury Fire Department, all residents are accounted for, but a few needed medical attention.
“We did have three parties that were transported for smoke inhalation,” Emery says.
