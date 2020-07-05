HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three Hartford police officers were injured after being struck by fireworks Saturday night.
Police say officers responded to reports of a disturbance of a large gathering with fireworks in the area of Garden Street and Capen Street.
Unidentified individuals began throwing large-scale mortar fireworks at officers when they tried addressing the gathering, police said.
Police say three officers were injured.
One officer was struck directly in the chest with a firework that exploded on impact. He was treated for his injuries.
The incident is under investigation and those responsible will be charged with felony assault charges, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 860-722-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.