HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a crash on Collins Street in Hartford.
Hartford Fire officials say that two cars were initially involved in the crash.
Three parked cars were also damaged by one or both of the other vehicles involved.
One person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles and was unconscious but breathing when they were taken to the hospital.
Another person was reportedly stabbed at the scene.
Hartford Fire officials add that three people in total were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.
Police are also investigating whether a gun was shown during the incident.
Collins Street is expected to remain closed for the next couple of hours.
