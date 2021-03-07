HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a crash in Hartford.
According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, an Acura was traveling east along Collins Street around 9:45 when it struck four parked cars before coming to a complete stop.
Police found that the male passenger in the Acura had been stabbed about an hour prior to the crash in the area of Main and Rosemont Streets.
Both the passenger and the driver were transported to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.
A person was inside one of the parked vehicles that had been struck and was subsequently transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The Hartford Police Department's Major Crimes Division is investigating the stabbing.
