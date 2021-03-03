NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Several people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night.
It happened right at the corner of Montauk Avenue and Bank Street.
Officials say a truck had crashed right into the front of the Chelsea Groton Bank.
A total of three people were taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries as a result of the crash.
Information regarding the structural damage the crash caused wasn't immediately available.
