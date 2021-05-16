EAST HAVEN (WFSB) – Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle and car.
According to police, the accident occurred in the areas of Foxon Road and Maple Street Saturday.
When officers arrived, determined that a 2012 Harley Davidson with two occupants traveling westbound on Foxon Road collided with a 2021 Honda Civic which was also traveling westbound on Foxon Road.
A female passenger on the motorcycle was treated on scene by East Haven Fire Department personnel before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The operator of the motorcycle and driver of the Honda Civic were also treated on scene before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for evaluation.
Current conditions of the parties involved are unknown at this time.
