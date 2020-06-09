HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left three people injured.
Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero said that officers responded to the area of 25 Sterling St. around 1 a.m. on Tuesday to find three people who were struck by gunfire.
Two had been shot in the hand and one had sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-722-TIPS.
