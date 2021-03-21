CHESTER (WFSB) - One person has died and two others were injured in a house fire Sunday morning.
Fire officials said one person died from burns and smoke inhalation and two others were injured - they are now in stable condition
Officials said hoarding was an issue and impeded rescue and extinguishment of the fire.
According to fire officials, crews were alerted to the fire shortly before 9:30 a.m. at 27 Ridge Road.
When firefighters arrived, 2 people were still reported to be inside the home. One person was rescued from the first floor of the home and another from the second floor.
Both victims were transported to Middlesex Hospital for evaluation along with a third person who experienced smoke inhalation.
Fire officials said the injuries are reported to be life-threatening.
Multiple towns were called in for mutual aid.
Officials said firefighters are in the process of overhauling the fire now. They will remain on scene investigating the incident.
Eyewitness News has a crew on scene and will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.
