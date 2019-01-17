EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews were called to a construction accident in East Hampton on Thursday afternoon.
Officials said the accident happened on West High Street, just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Workers were putting trusses up on a new daycare when some wooden beams collapsed.
Three workers were injured and taken to the hospital, but they are expected to recover.
OSHA responded to the scene to investigate what happened.
