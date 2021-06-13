EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Police continue to investigate a head-on crash that happened over the weekend.
It happened at the corner of Windsorville and Apothercaries Hall Roads around 2 Sunday afternoon.
Three people were evaluated at the scene.
Officials haven't said if the injured parties needed further treatment at an area hospital.
Part of Windsorville Road was closed to through traffic while authorities investigated the crash, but has since reopened.
