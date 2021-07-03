STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police have made three arrests in connection with a stabbing that left a man injured.
The incident occurred during the afternoon hours on June 4 at Veteran's Park.
Police say a 33-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times and underwent emergency surgery at Stamford Hospital.
The man recuperated in the ICU and was eventually released.
Further investigation revealed that multiple people were involved in the stabbing.
Investigators initially arrested Daniel Flores of Greenwich and Devante Derisier of Stamford and charged them with assault.
Police were able to identify the person that stabbed the victim as Brian Towles of Stamford and took him into custody without incident on Thursday at his residence on Washington Boulevard.
Towles was charged with first degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, and reckless endangerment.
His bond was set at $250,000.
Police said the victim was the intended target of the assault.
Stamford Police have stepped up patrols in that area following the stabbing.
"This incident should not alarm or deter anyone from enjoying the amenities and thriving downtown atmosphere," Stamford Police said in a statement.
