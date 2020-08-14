HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested three juveniles in connection to a drive by shooting in Hartford on Thursday.
According to Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero, several parties in a stolen Dodge Durango from Wethersfield fired shots at a 21-year-old male on Park Street.
The male party was transported to Hartford Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the groin.
Lt. Cicero stated the victim was conscious and alert.
Detectives spotted the vehicle in question about two hours after the shooting occurred.
Spike strips had to be deployed to stop the evading vehicle.
Three juveniles got out and fled the scene, but were eventually detained by police.
The suspected shooter was arrested on firearm and assault charges and transported to Juvenile Detention, where he is being held without bond.
The other two suspects were released and issued a summons for stolen vehicle charges.
