GROTON, CT (WFSB) – Three juveniles have been arrested in connection to the vandalism of benches at Eastern Point Beach.
In April, 10 memorial benches were vandalized at Eastern Point Beach. Two additional benches were vandalized off a city owned pier on Shore Avenue.
Many of these benches were memorials to lost loved ones of Groton residents.
On Sunday, the City of Groton Police arrested three juveniles, two aged 16 and one aged 17.
All of the suspects were referred to juvenile court.
The names of the suspects have not been released due to their ages.
