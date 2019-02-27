WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Three juveniles were arrested in Wallingford for stealing a car from Hamden on Wednesday.
Officers from the Wallingford Police Department got reports of a car being left in the middle of the street on North Colony Rd. A witness told police the three juveniles left the vehicle there and were walking south on North Colony Rd.
Officers found the three juveniles walking along that road on their way to the scene. After investigation, police learned the three individuals they found were same people the witness saw getting out of the car and leaving it in the street.
After further investigation, police discovered the car left in the street was stolen out of Hamden on Feb. 24. The three juveniles were aged 11, 13 and 15.
All three were arrested and charged with larceny in the third degree. The 13 year was released into the custody of his mother. The 11 year old and the 15 year old were detained. One was brought to Hartford Juvenile Detention and the other to Bridgeport Juvenile Detention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.