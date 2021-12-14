NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A student brought a BB gun to a middle school in New London on Monday, according to school officials.
The incident put Bennie Dover Jackson Multi-Magnet Middle School into lockdown shortly after 1 p.m.
New London police performed a sweep of the building. The search revealed that the BB gun was in a student's possession and police later found out that someone had fired it inside the school.
A knife was also seized from one of the students.
The lockdown was lifted around 2 p.m. and lasted about fifty minutes.
New London Public Schools said students and staff were safe.
"We continue to ask students and staff to report any suspicions or concerns they have regarding school safety," the district said in news release. "We appreciate those that came forward to report this and the prompt and thorough response by the New London Police Department and school staff."
Three juveniles were charged in connection with the BB gun incident and referred to juvenile court.
