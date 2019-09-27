BARKHAMSTED, CT (WFSB) – Three LIFESTAR helicopters responded to a crash on Route 44 in Barkhamsted.
State Police were dispatched to the area of 110 New Hartford Road (Route 44) for the two-car crash.
There are reported injuries, but state police said the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.
Check all traffic updates here.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
