(WFSB) – Three employees of small businesses in Connecticut are being recognized for going above and beyond for the company they work for in the face of COVID-19.
Earlier this year, Liberty Bank launched “One Thousand Thanks Campaign” where owners can nominate their teammates.
One of the winners is Lily Orr. She works at Spread Cheese Co. in Middletown.
The owner nominated Lily, “because she consistently steps up to the plate and delivers passion and enthusiasm every time she comes to work.”
“I am just really happy that they think that highly of me and I am doing my job that well and nominated me for this,” Orr said.
Kelsey Roy from Assured Quality Homecare in Norwich was chosen as a recipient for keeping people safe, health and home.
Michelle Siemenski works at United Day School in Beacon Falls supporting kids, families, and messy art projects.
