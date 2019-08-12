WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Three men were arrested for sexually related crimes in Wallingford.
On Monday, police responded to a complaint of a man masturbating outside his car at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park on East Center Street.
A witness told police they saw the man, later identified as 67-year-old Ricki Nadeau of Meriden, performing the act.
Police said Nadeau admitted to the offense. No children were in the park at the time of the incident.
He was charged with public indecency and disorderly conduct. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.
Christopher Shorey, 40, was arrested on August 7, accused of touching a 10-year-old inappropriately.
Police said Shorey is accused of touching the private area of the child of whom he used to reside with. Shorey also allegedly had the child touch him in his groin area.
Shorey was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. He was released on a $100,000 bond.
On August 9, police arrested 56-year-old Segundo Vallejo-Brahona on an outstanding warrant in which he was accused of physically restraining a female victim at his home and sexually assaulting her.
Vallejo-Brahona was charged with first-degree sexual assault and unlawful restraint. He was detained on a $100,000 bond.
None of the reported incidents are connected to each other.
