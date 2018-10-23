ROXBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Three men have been arrested for illegally hunting deer.
Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police say the three were found hunting after sunset near the Roxbury airport.
The suspects were identified as Eftihios Marnelakis, 22, Mihali Marnelakis, 20, and Jacob Parcell, 21, all of Southbury.
They were pulled over on Route 317 and a recent deer kill was found in the bed of the truck.
Flashlights, ammunition, and multiple guns were also found in the truck.
They were charged with hunting from a public roadway, possession of loaded weapon in motor vehicle, jacklighting deer, and second-degree negligent hunting.
