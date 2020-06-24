SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A total of five people were taken to an area hospital after a fire broke out at a Shelton home overnight.
According to Shelton Fire Chief Francis Jones III, crews were called to 74 High Street around 2:20 a.m. for a report of a fire at a residential home.
A Shelton Police patrol unit happened to be in the area and was able to confirm not just that the structure fire, but also that residents were inside of the burning building.
Three officers braved the flames and were able to rescue one occupant that was found in the front hallway of the High Street home.
All three officers were transported to Griffin Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters were also able to rescue another occupant that was found unresponsive in a first floor bedroom.
Both residents were taken to an area hospital and their conditions, as well as the extent of their injuries, remains unknown at this time.
No other injuries have been reported.
Chief Jones III says that crews were able to contain the fire to its room of origin.
It's likely that the occupants of the High Street residence will have to look for other means of shelter.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
