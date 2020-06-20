STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a serious crash that happened during the overnight hours.
According to Stamford Police Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, officers were called to 624 Hope Street around 12:50 Saturday morning for a report of a vehicle that had gone off the roadway and struck three pedestrians that were out in the front yard.
Arriving officers located a 2013 Toyota Avalan that had been heavily damaged in the front yard of 616F Hope Street.
The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old Stamford resident, was outside of the vehicle and sustained a minor injury to his left arm.
A total of three pedestrians were transported to Stamford Hospital, with two of those parties sustaining critical injuries.
The extent of the other individual's injuries remains unknown at this time.
Sgt. Booth says that speed may have played a factor in the crash.
Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact Stamford Police at 203-977-4712.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.