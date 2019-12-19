NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – North Haven Police are investigating an incident where three people tried to coerce a woman into a car.
The incident took place in the Target plaza on Wednesday evening.
Police said the three unidentified individuals attempted to coerce a middle-aged woman into a car.
A man walking by witnessed the interaction and interceded on the woman’s behalf by taking her away from the group.
North Haven Police are reminding people to be vigilant of their surroundings and report suspicious activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.