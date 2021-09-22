(WFSB) -- Three people in Connecticut are sick after having contracted salmonella.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this is part of a multi-state outbreak with an "unknown food source."
At least 127 people in 25 states have fallen ill, and 18 of those people have been hospitalized.
State and local health authorities are interviewing people about the foods they ate before they became sick.
The Food and Drug Administration is trying to identify a common source such as a food supplier or distributor.
For more information, click here.
