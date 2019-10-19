HEBRON, CT (WFSB) -- Officials said three people were taken to the hospital following a boating incident on Amston Lake in Hebron on Saturday.
The Department of Energy and Environmental (DEEP) Environmental Conservation Police Captain Lundin told Channel 3 that a 19-year-old woman was taken by LIFESTAR to Hartford Hospital for injuries related to a canoe incident on Amston Lake in Hebron just before 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Capt. Lundin said several young adults were involved in the incident, and a 19-year-old female and a 19-year-old man were taken to the Marlborough Clinic with injuries. The extent of which is unknown.
All three people attended Wesleyan University in Middletown.
Few details were released on the incident and the events that took place, as the investigation continues.
Capt. Lundin said the young adults were wearing life jackets.
Multiple fire companies, including Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company, Lebanon and Hebron, as well as, DEEP EnCon Police, State Police, and LIFESTAR responded.
Channel 3 has a crew on the way and will update this story with developing news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.