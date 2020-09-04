HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating an incident that left three people injured on Friday.
Just before 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to Seymour Street after ShotSpotter indicated eight rounds fired.
Shortly after being dispatched, it was reported that multiple victims arrived at Hartford Hospital.
Police said three victims were injured during the shooting and two vehicles sustained gunfire damage.
A male adult sustained non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest. The second victim, and adult male sustained a severe stab wound to the neck and is listed in critical condition, but has been stabilized. The third victim, an adult female, sustained multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.