HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- Three people were injured when a porch at a home in Haddam collapsed on Monday, police said.
Troopers told Channel 3 they responded to reports of people injured after a porch collapse on Little Meadow Rd. on Monday evening.
Troopers said five people were standing on the porch when it gave way.
Three people were treated with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation.
