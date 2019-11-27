HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are responding to a fire on Warner Street in Hartford Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say the fire has been knocked down.
Two adults and a child were transported to the hospital, said officials.
Two separate apartments were on fire. The flames spread from one unit to the other. One of the apartments has been declared uninhabitable.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say it may have been started by a gas-powered scooter.
