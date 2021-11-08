PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – Three public school employees in Plymouth are on leave.
In a statement, Acting Superintendent of Schools Brian Falcone said “measures are being taken in order to permit these personnel matters to be addressed appropriately and in order to ensure that the education of our students can continue without disruption.”
The first emails sent to parents about someone being placed on leave started in September.
At the time, Principal Sherri Turner told parents a male teacher was placed on leave and that they were in the process of searching for a long-term substitute to fill his position during this unexpected leave.
Then last week, two months later, parents got another email from the acting superintendent saying the principal would also be on leave, as well as a math interventionist.
Plymouth police said there has been an active investigation with the school since September, but they did not say whether or not it was connected to the three employees on leave.
Parents in town say all the information coming from the district is so vague, but the rumors around the town and social media are very serious.
“They could have probably gone with it at a little bit better than what they did and let people know what was going on,” said parents John Novi.
The Board of Education Chair Walt Seaman said the board is not part of the investigation and all they know is the three people were placed on leave.
