NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The search is on for a puppy that was stolen during a reported carjacking.
It happened Saturday on Clinton Avenue in New Haven.
A volunteer was transporting the dogs to a foster home when he stopped to clean up a mess they made. He was approached by a suspect, assaulted and carjacked. That’s when the alert went out for the three missing dogs.
“I don’t even know if he had the chance to let them know there were puppies in the backseat. I’m not sure if maybe they knew there were puppies in the backseat and that’s why they stolen the car,” said Arshae Campbell, president of Loyal Companions Animal Rescue.
Loyal Companions discovered at least two of the dogs were sold in the New Haven area, because the people who purchased them eventually realized they bought stolen dogs and returned them.
However, a little lab mix named Onyx is still missing.
“It’s very important that we get him back, he’s still young, he’s only 10 weeks old and hasn’t had all his vaccines yet so it’s very important that they do return him,” Campbell said.
Campbell added that the dogs do have street value and is glad two of the three have been returned. She’s hoping Onyx lands in the arms of someone with a conscience.
“It could be for the worst and dog fighting and stuff like that, it could be because someone sees him and he’s super cute and wants them, it could be drug related. We don’t know in the world we live in today what the actual reason for them selling them is,” Campbell said.
The victim in the carjacking is recovering and the folks at Loyal Companions want to see little Onyx safe.
They don’t care how you got him, they just want him back and put in a safe home, no questions asked.
